Matt Ryan ranked as NFL’s 15th-best QB in 2021

The 2021 NFL season was an odd one for the Atlanta Falcons, and despite being outscored by 146 points, the team finished with a 7-10 record.

It was clear the Falcons weren’t a playoff contender, but they kept things interesting at the very least. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan finished the year with 3,968 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a completion percentage of 67.

Was it Ryan’s best season? Not by any means, but considering the circumstances — a below average offensive line and seriously undermanned receiver group — it would have been tough for almost anyone to have prolific numbers.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked Ryan as the 15th-best passer in his 2021 QB index.

Ryan’s contract along with years of poor cap management have made it tough for the team to make any drastic moves in free agency. With two years remaining on his deal ($48.6 million in 2022 and $43.6 million in 2023), the former MVP would be tough to trade despite there being numerous teams looking for a veteran quarterback.

Here’s a look at where Ryan was ranked in NFL.com’s previous QB indexes.

2020: 14

2019: 12

2018: 8

2017: 9

2016: 2

2015: 15

2014: 9

2013: 11

