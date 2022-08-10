This weekend will provide the first chance to see Matt Ryan run the Colts offense.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that Ryan will start Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bills. Reich said that Ryan will play up to a quarter before giving way to Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, and Jack Coan.

It will mark the first time that Ryan takes the field wearing something other than a Falcons jersey since he was at Boston College in 2007. Ryan was traded to the Colts for a 2022 third-round pick this offseason.

Assuming Ryan gets through the regular season unscathed, he’ll be the Colts’ starter in Week 1 and that will make it seven straight seasons that the Colts have opened with a different quarterback than they started in the previous year’s opener. Ryan’s signed through the 2023 season and his bid to end that streak will start gathering steam this weekend.

Matt Ryan to play up to a quarter on Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk