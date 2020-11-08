Matt Ryan passes Peyton Manning for most completions through 13 seasons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been on the money during the first half of the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

In the second quarter, Ryan made history by passing NFL legend Peyton Manning for the most completions through a quarterback’s first 13 seasons.

In the first half, Matt Ryan passed Peyton Manning for the most completions in NFL History through a quarterback's first 13 seasons. pic.twitter.com/FoE3kswUoj — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 8, 2020





Manning, who was one of the league’s most consistent and statistically prolific passers, was also criticized for having empty stats during his career before retiring with two Super Bowls. His previous record for most completions through 13 seasons was 4,682.

Ryan now has six and a half more games to add to his new NFL record. Make sure to check out our feature comparing Ryan and Manning statistically through their first 12 seasons.

