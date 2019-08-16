Matt Ryan on OL: This is the time to get misses out of the way

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made his preseason debut against the Jets on Thursday night and he found himself under pressure many times during his four series of work.

Ryan was sacked three times as the Jets defense found several avenues into the pocket thanks to both defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’s scheme and winning individual battles with the Atlanta offensive line. Given how much attention was paid to improving that line this offseason, one might wonder if the performance was a disappointment to Ryan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He didn’t sound disappointed after the game. Ryan said he thought it was a positive for the linemen to face the different looks Williams sent their way even if they didn’t handle it all that well.

“Those kind of things happen,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This time of the year is about working on your process and making sure you’re getting some of those misses out of the way, whether it’s me, whether it’s our O-line, whether it’s our defense. Whoever it is. It’s about improving. I think we all will. We’ve got a great opportunity to work this coming week on what an actual in-season, preparation-type week is going to feel like. I anticipate us to have better execution next week.”

The next outing comes against Washington next Thursday and Ryan probably won’t be back behind the offensive line in a game until Week One after that outing.