Matt Ryan not shutting door on return to NFL

Former Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is looking forward to the next chapter as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, but he isn’t ruling out a return to the league.

Despite accepting the role with CBS Sports, Ryan is keeping all of his options open. During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the 38-year-old quarterback said he understands the nature of the NFL and that he could get a call at anytime.

“I don’t know,” Ryan said via NFL.com. “This situation, all the stars would have to [align]. I’ve just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors. That’s really the decision behind that… I’m excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in this league. Anything could shake out, and so, we’ll see what happens.”

The Colts traded for Ryan during the 2022 offseason hoping he could provide more than just a one-year stopgap. That didn’t come to fruition as Ryan was benched twice during the season, completing 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and an 83.9 passer rating in 12 starts.

The Colts have since moved on from Ryan, releasing him before the start of free agency. They selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick, ushering in a new era under first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

We’ll see what the future holds for Ryan, but it appears he’s not officially retired just yet.

