Matt Ryan not currently thinking about whether he’ll play in 2023

Though it’s been a rough first year with the Colts for Matt Ryan, the quarterback is still under contract for 2023.

With Indianapolis’ record at 4-8-1, it doesn’t look like the club is postseason bound. But Ryan remains the team’s starting quarterback heading into its Week 15 matchup with Minnesota.

Coming off a bye, Ryan was asked in his Tuesday press conference if he’s thought about playing in 2023.

“I don’t think so,” Ryan said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I’ve always tried to handle the day that is in front of you, and particularly during the season. It’s one of those things that after the season certainly, as you get older, those are always discussions that you have to have, and you go through.

“But during the year, you try and make sure Wednesday is the best Wednesday it can be. … I don’t go much further than that.”

Ryan, 37, has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards with 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions this season. He’s also fumbled a league-high 14 times, losing five.

Ryan may want to continue playing in 2023. But it will be interesting to see what the market would be like for his services in Indianapolis and around the league.

