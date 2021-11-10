Matt Ryan named NFC offensive player of the week

The Falcons made a lot of changes this offseason, but they held onto quarterback Matt Ryan and he showed why they wanted to keep him around in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Ryan was 23-of-30 for 343 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-25 win. Ryan also ran for a score and hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain one player after the Saints took a 25-24 lead in the fourth quarter. That set up Younghoe Koo‘s game-winning field goal and allowed the Falcons to avoid blowing a 24-6 lead in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The NFL announced that Ryan has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the 10th time that Ryan has taken the weekly honors and the first time since Week Six of last season.

Atlanta has now won three of their last four and will try to keep the wins coming in Dallas this weekend.

