Matt Ryan moves into top 10 in all-time passing yards

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is leading his team to another convincing performance, and moving up the all-time lists in the process.

In the third quarter, he moved into 10th place on the league’s career passing yardage list.

He needed just 254 yards today to pass Warren Moon for 10th, and topped that with a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley. He entered the game with 49.072 yards.

Up next is John Elway, who finished with 51,475 career passing yards.

The Falcons are up 26-0, following up on their impressive win over the Saints last week.