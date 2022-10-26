Colts quarterback Matt Ryan met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the starter this week and that the team plans for Ehlinger to be the starter for the rest of the season.

Ryan was acquired by the Colts in a trade this offseason, but his run as the starter ended after a 3-3-1 start that saw him throw a league-high nine interceptions. Ryan said it was a surprise and shock to get the news before acknowledging that this is what happens when you don’t meet expectations in the NFL.

“It’s part of the deal in this league,” Ryan said, via Clark Wade of the Indianapolis Star. “You gotta produce and you gotta go out there and play. Frustrated that we weren’t able to do that in the first seven games. But you move forward. Life in this league is week-to-week and the production has to be there. Obviously, disappointed personally but here for the team.”

Ryan said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, that he believes Ehlinger will “do great for us” and that he will do anything he can to ensure that Ehlinger succeeds in his new role. That wasn’t the reason why the Colts traded for a player with Ryan’s experience, but any positives that can still come from the move will be welcome in Indy.

Matt Ryan: I’m disappointed personally, but here for the team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk