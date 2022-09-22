Matt Ryan: I’m confident we’ll play better this Sunday

The Colts had an ugly 24-0 loss to the Jaguars last week and stand at 0-1-1 entering their third game of the season.

But things won’t get any easier, as they host the Chiefs on Sunday.

Quarterback Matt Ryan drew rave reviews during the offseason program and training camp. But so far he has not looked any better than Carson Wentz did last season. Ryan has completed 60 percent of his passes for 547 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

On Wednesday, Ryan told reporters that he feels like improvement is on the horizon for him and the team as a whole.

“I think sometimes when you think about performance, there’s result and preparation,” Ryan said in his press conference. “So, sometimes you fall into the category of the preparation is good, the result is good. Sometimes your preparation is bad and the result is good. Sometimes your preparation is good and the result is bad. I think we’ve been a little bit of pretty good preparation but just not the results that we want. When you’re in situations like that, I think you have to have the mental toughness to stay with it and to really evaluate, ‘Hey, what are the two, three things individually that I can do better that’s going to help us improve across the board?’ I think guys have had a good mindset for that this week.

“There’s no doubt about it, we have to get it corrected. Our performance hasn’t been good enough the first couple of weeks and we know that. I also think we have a tough group of guys, a proud group of guys that are all introspective and thinking about what they can do to help us play better as a unit.”

Ryan added that the Colts don’t need major changes. Instead, the team needs a “tightened focus on the details.

“I talk all the time with our guys about being brilliant in the basics and not getting bored with them because over and over you’ve got to fall back on that in critical situations and so, I think we’re going to do that. I really do,” Ryan said. “I think we’ve had a good start to the week and I’m confident we’ll play better this Sunday.”

Indianapolis will certainly need a much better performance to beat a Kanas City team that has won its first two games and is coming off a mini-bye after defeating the Chargers last Thursday.

Matt Ryan: I’m confident we’ll play better this Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk