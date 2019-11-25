Matt Ryan listed as full participant, but Julio Jones estimated as DNP

Matt Ryan sat out last Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Since the Falcons play Thursday, they had to do an estimated practice report today. They listed the quarterback as a full participant, which is a sign he is healthier than he was last week.

Receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) was estimated as a non-participant after playing 49 of 87 offensive snaps Sunday.

Cornerback Jordan Miller (illness), tight end Luke Stocker (back) and tight end Austin Hooper (knee) also would have sat out had the Falcons practiced.

The Falcons estimated cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe), running back Devonta Freeman (foot), safety Sharrod Neasman (shoulder), defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (neck) and defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder) as limited.