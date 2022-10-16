Matt Ryan leads Colts to comeback win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) erased an 11-point deficit to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium, by a score of 34-27 on Sunday.

Despite being down 11 and eight points at different times of the game, the Colts offense finally showed what they can do. With 17 seconds left and down one point, Matt Ryan found rookie Alec Pierce for a 32-yard touchdown catch.

Here is everything we know from the Colts’ first divisional win of the season:

Final Score: Colts 34, Jaguars 27

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 0 13 6 8 34 Jaguars 7 7 7 6 27

It was over when...

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

…rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce came through with a 32-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put the Colts up 34-27 after the two-point conversion.

Keys to the game

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the first time this season. Matt Ryan was hit just six times on 58 pass attempts.

The second-half defense allowed just seven points, a touchdown to Christian Kirk in the fourth quarter.

The offense was pristine in situational football. They were 10-of-15 (67%) on third downs and 3-of-4 (75%) in the red zone.

The Jaguars gained 243 rushing yards on the entire day and allowed three rushing touchdowns, two of which were by Trevor Lawrence.

The Colts defense held Trevor Lawrence to 134 passing yards and recorded four sacks.

3 Stars of the game

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

QB Matt Ryan: Matty Ice got it done completing 42-of-58 passes (72.4%) for 389 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.6 passer rating. His 42 completions set a single-game franchise record. RB Deon Jackson: Stepping in for Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, Jackson took 12 carries for 42 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown while adding 10 receptions on 10 targets for 79 receiving yards. DE Tyquan Lewis: Coming back from a concussion, Lewis recorded a sack, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Story continues

Injuries

AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DE Kwity Paye (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) were inactive.

WR Keke Coutee (head) was ruled out after taking a scary hit to the head on a punt return.

RB Deon Jackson (quad) left in the fourth quarter and was ruled out.

Quick Hits

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The starting offensive line included Bernhard Raimann at left tackle and Matt Pryor at right guard.

Halfway through the first half, Dennis Kelly took over at left tackle for Raimann.

S Julian Blackmon returned from an ankle injury but didn’t play a snap.

The Jaguars have yet to beat the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium since Frank Reich took over as head coach in 2018.

TE Mo Alie-Cox didn’t have a target, but Kylen Granson (4-38) and Jelani Woods (2-27-1) had solid receiving days.

WR Parris Campbell posted seven receptions on 11 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown—all of which were season highs.

QB Matt Ryan passed Dan Marino for seventh all-time on the NFL passing yards list.

The Colts scored over 30 points in a game for the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season.

What's next?

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich will meet with the media Monday before the team prepares for a Week 7 road matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) at Nissan Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire