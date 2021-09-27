Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts feeling good after Falcons’ first win

After Atlanta’s 17-14 win over New York on Sunday, quarterback Matt Ryan and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts spoke to the media about what the team’s first victory of the season meant to them.

“I thought we battled and then when it was time, we stepped up, made the plays we had to make,” said Ryan. “I thought the last two drives were clutch and really good for us and a lot of different people making plays in those situations, which is going to bode well for us moving forward.”

Ryan was asked about the previous games where the Falcons showed life at some moments but eventually faded away. A third-quarter comeback bid against Tampa Bay was quickly thwarted by back-to-back pick sixes.

“There was a lot of positive things that we had done and a lot of good on those tapes, there wasn’t enough of it, but there were signs that showed that we can do this at a high level,” said Ryan. “Again, today wasn’t perfect but you know, I think the mindset was right that we just felt like whatever came in, we were going to make the plays we needed to make at the end.”

One of the players that made a key play in getting the Falcons into position to win was rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. A pass interference call in the end zone gave the team a fresh set of downs to punch the ball in as well as a big catch to move the chains on the team’s opening drive. Pitts talked about how the win is reflective of head coach Arthur Smith.

“He preaches a lot about our effort and our everyday habits, just being able to come out and train your mind out,” said Pitts. “You know, you want to win every day, so for us to get our first one here on the road, hopefully we keep it goin.”

Pitts also talked about how it feels to get his first win as a rookie.

“It was very exciting. I appreciate coach Arthur [Smith] for a great game he called and as a player, it’s a little harder to win in the NFL I feel like. So just every week, can’t take anything for granted, so, but when we came out with the win, it was pretty exciting.”