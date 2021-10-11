Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts earn elite PFF grades for Week 5 win
The Atlanta Falcons finally notched their second win of the season on Sunday, a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets in London. Quarterback Matt Ryan, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarrelle Patterson led the way on offense, while second-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins stepped up on defense.
Here’s a look at the best and worst of Atlanta’s Pro Football Focus grades from Week 5, and for the entire season.
Offense
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Highest (Week 5)
Lowest (Week 5)
Pos
Player
Grade
Pos
Player
Grade
TE
Kyle Pitts
91.0
WR
Christian Blake
56.8
QB
Matt Ryan
90.2
HB
Wayne Gallman
51.7
RG
79.2
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus
50.7
FB
Keith Smith
79.0
HB
Mike Davis
49.8
HB
Cordarrelle Patterson
74.6
TE
41.9
For the second week in a row, Falcons QB Matt Ryan posted a grade above 90. This was also while throwing passes to receivers normally way down on the depth chart, which makes this feat even more impressive. Kyle Pitts also joined Matt Ryan in the 90 club this week as he posted a career game in the absence of key playmakers. Pitts’ 91 offensive rating comes in as the second-highest grade for a tight end, right behind Cleveland’s David Njoku. Matt Ryan comes in third for this week among all QBs.
Chris Lindstrom continues to impress and has consistently graded high each week thus far. Lindstrom came in at number seven overall among all offensive guards in Week 5, but he remains top five around the league for the entire season up to this point.
Hayden Hurst has been hurt by fumbles in back-to-back weeks. Ball security for Hurst needs to be a priority going forward.
Highest (Season)
Lowest (Season)
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
HB
Cordarrelle Patterson (143)
84.9
RT
Kaleb McGary (359)
54.3
RG
Chris Lindstrom (357)
83.6
FB
Keith Smith (90)
54.0
QB
Matt Ryan (351)
82.1
QB
Josh Rosen (8)
20.4
TE
Kyle Pitts (267)
76.3
TE
Hayden Hurst (189)
42.8
TE
Lee Smith (110)
75.1
LG
Jalen Mayfield (352)
36.5
Notables: LT Jake Matthews (8th – 66.5), WR Calvin Ridley (10th – 65.7), HB Mike Davis (11th – 65.1)
Defense
(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Highest (Week 5)
Lowest (Week 5)
Pos
Player
Grade
Pos
Player
Grade
S
Jaylinn Hawkins
90.7
MLB
Foye Oluokun
52.9
CB
A.J. Terrell
77.1
MLB
Deion Jones
40.6
OLB
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
77.0
DT
Tyeler Davison
37.9
DT
Mike Pennel
73.6
DT
Ta’Quon Graham
33.0
ED
Brandon Copeland
67.1
S
Duron Harmon
28.7
After posting the team’s worst defensive grade against Washington, safety Jaylinn Hawkins posted the Falcons’ best defensive grade in Week 5. Throughout the preseason and into the season, Hawkins has routinely become the Falcons best safety.
With the injury to Harris, you could only hope that this Sunday’s performance leads to more playing time or starting all together once Harris returns. Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun weren’t in the bottom five, but both linebackers earned defensive grades of under 60 in Week 5.
Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (8th – 61.8), MLB Deion Jones (17th – 54.8), MLB Foye Oluokun (19th – 51.4)
Highest (Season)
Lowest (Season)
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
Pos
Player (Total Snaps)
Grade
S
Jaylinn Hawkins (126)
74.1
ROLB
Brandon Copeland (33)
48.7
DT
Mike Pennel (5)
73.6
S
Richie Grant
48.6
S
Erik Harris (249)
73.3
CB
Fabian Moreau (297)
44.9
CB
Isaiah Oliver (161)
72.6
DT
Tyeler Davison (173)
42.0
DT
Grady Jarrett (247)
72.5
DL
John Cominsky (2)
24.8
