Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts earn elite PFF grades for Week 5 win

The Atlanta Falcons finally notched their second win of the season on Sunday, a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets in London. Quarterback Matt Ryan, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarrelle Patterson led the way on offense, while second-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins stepped up on defense.

Here’s a look at the best and worst of Atlanta’s Pro Football Focus grades from Week 5, and for the entire season.

Offense

Highest (Week 5) Lowest (Week 5) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade TE Kyle Pitts 91.0 WR Christian Blake 56.8 QB Matt Ryan 90.2 HB Wayne Gallman 51.7 RG Chris Lindstrom 79.2 WR Olamide Zaccheaus 50.7 FB Keith Smith 79.0 HB Mike Davis 49.8 HB Cordarrelle Patterson 74.6 TE Hayden Hurst 41.9

For the second week in a row, Falcons QB Matt Ryan posted a grade above 90. This was also while throwing passes to receivers normally way down on the depth chart, which makes this feat even more impressive. Kyle Pitts also joined Matt Ryan in the 90 club this week as he posted a career game in the absence of key playmakers. Pitts’ 91 offensive rating comes in as the second-highest grade for a tight end, right behind Cleveland’s David Njoku. Matt Ryan comes in third for this week among all QBs.

Chris Lindstrom continues to impress and has consistently graded high each week thus far. Lindstrom came in at number seven overall among all offensive guards in Week 5, but he remains top five around the league for the entire season up to this point.

Hayden Hurst has been hurt by fumbles in back-to-back weeks. Ball security for Hurst needs to be a priority going forward.

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade HB Cordarrelle Patterson (143) 84.9 RT Kaleb McGary (359) 54.3 RG Chris Lindstrom (357) 83.6 FB Keith Smith (90) 54.0 QB Matt Ryan (351) 82.1 QB Josh Rosen (8) 20.4 TE Kyle Pitts (267) 76.3 TE Hayden Hurst (189) 42.8 TE Lee Smith (110) 75.1 LG Jalen Mayfield (352) 36.5

Notables: LT Jake Matthews (8th – 66.5), WR Calvin Ridley (10th – 65.7), HB Mike Davis (11th – 65.1)

Defense

Highest (Week 5) Lowest (Week 5) Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade S Jaylinn Hawkins 90.7 MLB Foye Oluokun 52.9 CB A.J. Terrell 77.1 MLB Deion Jones 40.6 OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 77.0 DT Tyeler Davison 37.9 DT Mike Pennel 73.6 DT Ta’Quon Graham 33.0 ED Brandon Copeland 67.1 S Duron Harmon 28.7

After posting the team’s worst defensive grade against Washington, safety Jaylinn Hawkins posted the Falcons’ best defensive grade in Week 5. Throughout the preseason and into the season, Hawkins has routinely become the Falcons best safety.

With the injury to Harris, you could only hope that this Sunday’s performance leads to more playing time or starting all together once Harris returns. Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun weren’t in the bottom five, but both linebackers earned defensive grades of under 60 in Week 5.

Notables: MLB Mykal Walker (8th – 61.8), MLB Deion Jones (17th – 54.8), MLB Foye Oluokun (19th – 51.4)

Highest (Season) Lowest (Season) Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade S Jaylinn Hawkins (126) 74.1 ROLB Brandon Copeland (33) 48.7 DT Mike Pennel (5) 73.6 S Richie Grant 48.6 S Erik Harris (249) 73.3 CB Fabian Moreau (297) 44.9 CB Isaiah Oliver (161) 72.6 DT Tyeler Davison (173) 42.0 DT Grady Jarrett (247) 72.5 DL John Cominsky (2) 24.8

