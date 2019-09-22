Matt Ryan keeps throwing interceptions

The Falcons have gotten off to another slow start, and Matt Ryan continues to be more generous than we’re accustomed to seeing.

The Falcons quarterback has already thrown an interception — his sixth of the year — and the Falcons trail the Colts 13-0.

Ryan’s never thrown more than 17 interceptions in an NFL season, and he’s on pace to get there by midseason. That kind of uncharacteristically sloppy play is part of a broader struggle.

The Falcons fell behind the Vikings 21-0 in the first half of the opener, and those slow starts create a cascading set of problems.

Meanwhile, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is dealing, completing his first 16 passes, and he already has 178 yards and a touchdown midway through the second quarter.