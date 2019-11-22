Matt Ryan, Julio Jones back at practice for Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones returned to practice for the Atlanta Falcons and appear set to start against Tampa Bay.

Ryan, nursing a sore ankle, and Jones, bothered by a sore foot, went through Thursday's full session with no problems. Neither practiced the day before.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) was a full participant, too.

The Falcons (3-7) have won two straight as they prepare to host the Buccaneers (3-7). Atlanta might be without tight end Austin Hooper (knee), running back Devonta Freeman (foot) and defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder). All three have yet to practice this week.

Defensive ends Adrian Clayborn (groin) and John Cominsky (ankle) were limited. Safety Kemal Ishmael (concussion) will miss his second straight game.

