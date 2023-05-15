Matt Ryan joins CBS Sports as NFL analyst

Former Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst, the network announced Monday.

After spending 14 seasons with the Falcons and the 2022 season with the Colts, Ryan was released this offseason following a 4-12-1 campaign that resulted with Indy holding the No. 4 overall pick.

Even though Ryan was released this offseason and will join CBS Sports as an analyst, the former MVP said he’s still not retired.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season. P.S. – this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

Here’s what CBS Sports said about the addition of Ryan to the analyst crew in their press release Monday:

Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player and a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst. Ryan, who led the Atlanta Falcons to a berth in Super Bowl LI, will serve as both a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms. The announcement was made today by Harold Bryant, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports. Ryan will serve as an analyst for select NFL ON CBS games and also provide analysis for THE NFL TODAY, THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW (TOPS), NFL MONDAY QB as well as CBS Sports HQ.

We got a taste of what Ryan brings as an analyst for CBS Sports during the 2023 playoffs, and he seemed very comfortable giving expert opinions on television. His football knowledge is of the highest level so this transition will be pretty easy for the 38-year-old.

As for the Colts, they will be moving forward with No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, who has an extremely promising future but a long road of development ahead.

