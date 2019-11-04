Matt Ryan held out of practice again

The Falcons have an extra day of practice this week as they come off their bye, so they gave Matt Ryan an extra day off.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons quarterback was held out again Monday, after he missed their last game with a right ankle sprain.

They also held out cornerback Desmond Trufant (turf toe) and defensive tackle John Cominsky (ankle), but they could return Wednesday.

“A couple guys, who are injured and we intentionally held them all today,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “Just to max out as much time as we could. Full injury report on Wednesday. The good news is a lot of those guys made good progress.

“The guys with the lingering injuries, we held them just to give them a couple more days of treatment.”

Ryan had started 163 straight games prior to missing the Seahawks game. Matt Schaub started in his place and threw for 460 yards in the loss.