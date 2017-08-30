Matt Ryan is happy for Matthew Stafford, for a few reasons

As most quarterbacks with looming contract negotiations, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was happy to see Matthew Stafford cash in this week.

Even if not for his own boat being lifted by the rising tide, Ryan said he was happy for his buddy.

“I’m happy for Matthew,” Ryan said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Obviously, he’s played really well and on a high level for a long time. I’m happy for him. It’s well-deserved.”

So has Ryan, who happened to win a certain award last year which Stafford hasn’t (last year’s league MVP). Combined with the natural effects of timing, Ryan’s would seemingly eclipse the $27 million average Stafford established as the new bar for quarterbacks.

Ryan has two years left on his deal, at a (relatively) cheap $15.75 million in 2017 and $19.25 million in 2018.

The Falcons have acknowledged that an extension’s something they’re looking at, likely before next season

“He’s another guy,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said of Ryan on the contract list. “He’s got a couple more years. We are going to settle in after this [Devonta Freeman] deal and see how the season goes on everything. Rest assured our time will come with Matt for sure. He knows that and we know that.”

And when that happens, Stafford will be able to be happy for his pal, whom he helped get even richer.