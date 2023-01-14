Matt Ryan on future with Colts: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has a vital offseason ahead following a 2022 campaign that featured him getting benched twice and failing to live up to expectations.

While not all of the issues were because of Ryan, his decline in play was clear. He doesn’t have the arm strength he used to have and the deteriorating play of the offensive line put him in difficult positions on a weekly basis.

As the Colts head toward a rebuild, Ryan told the media this week that he hasn’t given much thought to his future in the Circle City.

“I still love playing and I think obviously, not committed to anything,” Ryan said Monday. “Here, wherever, I have to see how it shakes out but I still love playing and still feel like honestly, I still feel like there’s a lot of good football in my body. We’ll see what happens.”

The Colts have a big decision to make as well. Ryan carries the largest salary-cap hit ($35.2 million) for the 2023 season. If the Colts cut Ryan this offseason, they will save $17.2 million. However, they will have to eat $18 million in dead cap to do so.

Whether Ryan thinks the Colts want him around for another season—the final one of his current contract—the veteran believes it’s too soon to tell.

“I think it’s too soon. There’s been a lot that’s gone on this year, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” Ryan said.

In 12 starts this season, Ryan completed 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and an 83.9 passer rating. He also fumbled the ball a career-high 15 times

Even though Ryan finds himself in an odd situation, he’s still technically under contract. So it’s business as usual for the 37-year-old.

“Yeah listen, I’m under contract and until that changes, you kind of go to work and at this point, it’s recovery and those kinds of things,” Ryan said. “There’s a lot that’s going to happen here in the next six, eight weeks, whatever that is and see where things shake out.”

The Colts don’t have much of a direction right now at the quarterback position, and everyone is expecting them to take a quarterback with their first-round pick.

What the future holds for Ryan is a mystery, but we should find out soon enough as the offseason progresses.

