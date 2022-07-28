Matt Ryan on first camp with Colts: 'I certainly don't feel 37'
Quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his first training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his first training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
With one answer, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got to tease Davante Adams and praise Allen Lazard.
Aron Baynes hasn't played since he went down with a spine injury in the Tokyo Olympics.
The Browns have begun training camp without knowing if or how long quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended. Though the team is privately bracing for an eight-game suspension, that’s still not official. While it’s still early, Cleveland has been splitting reps between Watson and Jacoby Brissett at QB. How does that affect the team’s top [more]
The new look features more prominent antlers.
Here’s more on the special helmet coverings being worn by some Chiefs players.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling early at Steelers' camp, according to reports.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed frustration over the fallout regarding a film study clause in his contract.
There’s an awful story that gets repeated anytime someone brings up a high NFL draft pick who turns out to be a potential bust. JaMarcus Russell, drafted first overall in 2007 to be the then Oakland Raiders’ quarterback/savior, was quickly labeled as too undisciplined to lead an NFL squad. His coaches routinely gave him DVDs to do some independent film study as homework and quizzed him on their offensive concepts. One day they handed him the NFL equivalent of a placebo, a blank DVD with no film,
The Chiefs get help on the defensive front lines.
Ja'Marr Chase made a splash in 2021, and the star wide receiver recently revealed how he spent his first $1 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Day 2 of New York Giants training camp practice has come and gone, so here are 10 quick takeaways.
If this is who he was talking about, it would be HUGE for #Michigan this fall! #GoBlue
If Ezekiel Elliott continues his downward trend, it will be difficult for Dallas to continue justifying his exorbitant salary.
Julio Jones had plenty of other options, but chose to chase a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DeVante Parker and Mac Jones continued to star on Day 2.
Drew Brees joined Andy Nesbitt on Sports Seriously and shared who he is most excited to watch this upcoming NFL season.
NFL talent evaluators envision these 10 players establishing themselves with big steps forward during the 2022 season.
The Buccaneers may have a significant injury concern along their offensive line early in training camp. According to multiple reporters on the Bucs beat, center Ryan Jensen went down with an apparent lower left leg injury. He was down for a while as teammates took a knee when the cart came out. Jensen did not [more]
Jeremy Pruitt's staff might as well been wearing T-shirts that read "Cheat your all for Tennessee." How could Phillip Fulmer not have noticed?
Bears C Lucas Patrick left Thursday's practice with an apparent injury. He walked off the field before taking a cart to the locker room.