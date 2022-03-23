Matt Ryan and family with heartfelt thank you to Atlanta

Matt Ryan spent his entire NFL career with Atlanta and the Falcons until he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts the other day.

The first-round pick — third overall — in 2008 leaves Georgia with great memories and wanted the fans there to know how much he appreciated them.

“I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon,” Ryan wrote. “But the changes and growth continue. As excited as I am about this next step in my career, this is a bittersweet moment.

“I have spent more than a decade playing for you, the fans of Atlanta. You have made all of this worth it, and all of this means something more than what could ever be reflected in a statistic. I appreciate each and every one of you, and I thank you, so sincerely, for the life you have given me all of these seasons.”

