Matt Ryan emerging as potential QB option for Colts

Everyone is waiting on Deshaun Watson to choose his trade destination and with that going on, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has emerged as a potential option for the Indianapolis Colts.

As general manager Chris Ballard waits patiently to address the black hole void at the quarterback position, the buzz of Watson going to the Atlanta Falcons has gained extensive steam.

It appears his choices have been narrowed down to two teams: the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

Should the Falcons be the ones to land Watson in a trade, Atlanta would be looking to move on from Ryan. The Colts have emerged as a landing spot for the 36-year-old.

"I think that Matt Ryan to the Colts is a real possibility" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5UOgtIMD5H — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 17, 2022

My thought: If Watson was going to the Saints, he would've picked the Saints by now. If he sides with Atlanta — his hometown team — Matt Ryan will be looking for a new team. Colts make a lot of sense for him, and he makes a lot of sense for the Colts (given the available options) https://t.co/GRUFYJ9ZpE — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 18, 2022

While the Colts have also been listed as landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield, Ryan likely gives Indy the best chance at winning right away. None of these options would keep the Colts from drafting a quarterback in April.

Ryan’s performance struggled during the 2021 season but some might be willing to chalk that up to a lack of support around him. Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones was traded away while Calvin Ridley left before the halfway mark of the season due to mental health issues.

Story continues

Ryan’s only reliable target was rookie sensation Kyle Pitts. As a tight end, he can only do so much.

Ryan would be viewed in the same light as Philip Rivers was in 2020. His upside may be limited but he has the leadership the Colts look for and would be able to pick up Frank Reich’s scheme with ease.

We’ll see what the potential cost would be to acquire Ryan but considering his contract and the fact that the Falcons have no leverage, it shouldn’t get out of hand.

Regardless, we have another name to keep an eye on for the quarterback market.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Carson Wentz was 'definitely surprised' by Colts trade Rock Ya-Sin: Colts got complacent late in 2021 season Report: Colts showing interest in QB Jameis Winston

List