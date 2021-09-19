Matt Ryan eclipses Drew Brees in passing yards through 14 seasons

The Atlanta Falcons have very little going for them at the moment, but on Sunday, quarterback Matt Ryan became the most prolific passer in NFL history through 14 seasons in terms of passing yards. Ryan surpassed Drew Brees for the most passing yards through a quarterback’s first 14 seasons during the first half of Atlanta’s Week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay.

The previous record held by Brees was 56,033 passing yards.

Making history. Matt Ryan has more passing yards than any other player in their first 14 NFL seasons. pic.twitter.com/zus1bUv29L — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 19, 2021

Ryan hasn’t had a great start to the 2021 season, but after a poor first quarter against the Buccaneers on Sunday, he was more effective in the second. He’s thrown for 151 yards as the Falcons trail, 21-10, on the verge at halftime.

