Matt Ryan: We’re doing everything we can for Dan Quinn

The Falcons have won four of their last six games and they’ve beaten the Saints and 49ers on the road over that span, so the picture for head coach Dan Quinn’s future in Atlanta looks different than it did when they were 1-7 at the midway point of the year.

How different is a question that only Falcons owner Arthur Blank can answer. Quarterback Matt Ryan hopes that the team’s recent play is making a big difference.

“He has the respect of the locker room and the guys play hard for Dan,” Ryan said on NFL Network. “There’s no question about it. We all appreciate everything that he does for us, the style of coaching, and he’s got great relationships with all of the guys in our locker room. So we love him. We are playing hard and doing everything we can for him.”

Wins against the Jaguars and Buccaneers the next two weeks would leave the Falcons with a 7-9 record, which would be less of a selling point for Quinn than the fact that the team kept playing hard well after the team’s playoff hopes evaporated.