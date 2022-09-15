Matt Ryan continues to be haunted by 28-3
Matt Ryan is out of Atlanta but will never get away from 28-3.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback went over the 60,000-yard mark in his debut, which was a deflating 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans.
So, what could be wrong with reaching a plateau in a great career?
Well, check out the number on the football that Ryan threw to reach the level: 283 … or 28-3.
Remember folks, Atlanta 28, New England 3 turned into New England 34, Atlanta 28 in Super Bowl LI.
Unfortunate ball number for Matt Ryan’s milestone ball. 🤐 #IYKYK pic.twitter.com/t00bVup8ue
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 15, 2022
The football resides in Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It probably has plenty of company with Super Bowl LI memorabilia.