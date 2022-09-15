Matt Ryan continues to be haunted by 28-3

Matt Ryan is out of Atlanta but will never get away from 28-3.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback went over the 60,000-yard mark in his debut, which was a deflating 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans.

So, what could be wrong with reaching a plateau in a great career?

Well, check out the number on the football that Ryan threw to reach the level: 283 … or 28-3.

Remember folks, Atlanta 28, New England 3 turned into New England 34, Atlanta 28 in Super Bowl LI.

The football resides in Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It probably has plenty of company with Super Bowl LI memorabilia.

