Can Matt Ryan take the Colts back to the playoffs? Insiders predict all 17 games

IndyStar's Colts insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins take their best shot at predicting every game of the 2022 season.

Week 1: Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (1-0): Colts 34, Texans 13

Streaks were made to be broken. That's the saying, right? If ever there was a matchup to snap the ignominy of eight consecutive Indianapolis losses in the season opener, it's a showdown against a Texans team the Colts beat twice by the combined score of 62-3 in 2021, and a Texans team that doesn't seem like it's gotten a whole lot better.

Atkins (1-0): Colts 38, Texans 17

The NFL schedule certainly gave the Colts no excuses not to break the opener losing streak this year. Indianapolis had zero issues with Houston in two meetings last season, thanks to overwhelming talent in the run game and on defense. That blueprint will make this a comfortable win, with one of Jonathan Taylor's best performances of the season.

Week 2: Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (2-0): Colts 27, Jaguars 23

Predicting Indianapolis will snap curses in back-to-back games is probably foolhardy. The Colts have lost seven consecutive games at TIAA Bank Field, a ridiculous losing streak that hit rock bottom in last season's finale, coughing up a playoff berth to a team with the No. 1 pick. At this point, though, best to keep predicting Indianapolis will break the streak until it actually happens.

Atkins (1-1): Jaguars 28, Colts 24

I'm not taking the bait on predicting that both streaks will snap. The Jaguars dominated the Colts here last season, and though some of that is fixed (see: COVID, reckless quarterback play), some of it is not. The Jaguars held Jonathan Taylor in check for the final seven quarters last season and should employ a similar game plan. It'll put pressure on a young receiving corps that's still trying to find itself. And it'll let Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones to find the end zone enough for a win.

Week 3: Colts vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m. Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (2-1): Chiefs 35, Colts 31

Andy Reid had Gus Bradley's number last season. Kansas City put up 41 and 48 points, respectively, on Bradley's defense, and even though the Colts will likely pound Jonathan Taylor in an effort to keep the ball out of the hands of Patrick Mahomes, that's some tough history to overcome.

Atkins (1-2): Chiefs 38, Colts 30

It's the Colts' home opener and a good time to strike a team that has had some tough personnel losses like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. But Patrick Mahomes' continued shredding of single-high defenses is hard to ignore, especially as the Colts are likely starting a rookie safety in the box, where Andy Reid regularly confuses those types of defenders. This will be the Colts' first defensive dud in the new scheme.

Week 4: Colts vs. Titans, 1 p.m. Sunday, FOX-59

Erickson (3-1): Colts 28, Titans 20

Tennessee's pass rush took a significant hit last week with the loss of edge rusher Harold Landry, a Colts killer who has 2.5 sacks and 8 quarterback hits in the last three matchups. Throw in a passing game that will still likely be finding its footing after trading A.J. Brown, and it looks like the pendulum might swing back to the Colts.

Atkins (2-2): Colts 30, Titans 24

This is about as different of an offensive challenge from the previous week as possible, but I could see it continuing some growing pains for a defense that had some issues against the power run game of the Lions during joint practices. But a run-first offense is easier to combat, and this will be where Matt Ryan starts to really find his groove with his wide receivers. The pressure turns on Ryan Tannehill eventually, and he can't beat Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner and Stephon Gilmore.

Week 5: Colts at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Amazon Prime

Erickson (3-2): Broncos 23, Colts 21

Tempting to take Indianapolis here, but the Colts face Russell Wilson, a trip to Mile High's altitude and a short week after an emotional win over a division rival. Indianapolis has played well on the road in prime time in recent seasons, but this game is an awfully tough ask.

Atkins (3-2): Colts 24, Broncos 20

This is a difficult game with the road trip on a short week, but it comes early enough in the season that I won't give that too much weight. I'm not buying an overnight fix for the Broncos, who are trying to build an entirely new passing game from the scheme to the quarterback. Matt Ryan's version will be a small step ahead of Russell Wilson's, and it'll let his defense close out this one out in the fourth.

Week 6: Colts vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (4-2): Colts 31, Jaguars 16

Jacksonville gave the Colts a pair of tough fights last season and upgraded their coaching staff, but an improved Indianapolis pass rush led by Yannick Ngakoue and DeForest Buckner is a mismatch for the Jaguars' offensive line, and there are no curses on Lucas Oil Stadium.

Atkins (4-2): Colts 38, Jaguars 13

By this point, the Colts are beyond sick of Jacksonville and will have enough coming together on both sides of the ball to do something about it. The Jaguars will carry their blueprint from the previous win, but it won't work with what Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Nyheim Hines have in store with Matt Ryan. The pressure will turn on Lawrence to win a shootout and we'll see the turnovers come back for Colts scores. This is an angry win.

Week 7: Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (4-3): Titans 24, Colts 23

A Tennessee team in transition looks like it might take a step back, but Vrabel has a way of getting his team to play above its talent level, and a Colts run defense that might not be as stout as it's been in the past falls prey to Derrick Henry.

Atkins (4-3): Titans 28, Colts 24

By this point, there's no surprise about what the Colts and Titans are going to try to do on either side of the ball. Tennessee's power run game just works better at home, and the keep-away game works enough when the Colts receivers aren't consistent or explosive yet.

Week 8: Colts vs. Commanders, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, FOX-59

Erickson (5-3): Colts 38, Commanders 20

The return of Carson Wentz makes for a juicy storyline, but Wentz's weaknesses, namely holding the ball too long in the face of the pass rush, play right into the hands of Gus Bradley's defense. Washington's defense has some big names up front, but Ryan gets the ball out of his hands so quickly that opposing pass rushes will have the sort of trouble they didn't have last season.

Atkins (5-3): Colts 41, Commanders 21

The Colts will be ready for this one. Feelings with Carson Wentz aside, they'll know exactly how to go about making life difficult on their former quarterback, who by this point could be starting another second-half decline. Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II both create interceptions and this becomes a game that Jonathan Taylor takes over in a way Washington cannot answer.

Week 9: Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (6-3): Colts 33, Patriots 21

Indianapolis should have won last season's matchup against New England going away, but the Colts' passing game kept the Patriots in it while Taylor tore through the defensive front. With Ryan at the helm, Indianapolis makes the throws it couldn't make last season and Indianapolis is on a winning streak for the first time since September.

Atkins (6-3): Colts 20, Patriots 13

The Colts won this game a year ago by completing five total passes. They won't have the same fortune of a blocked punt for a touchdown, but they'll harass Mac Jones much the same way and lean on Jonathan Taylor when the going gets tough. Matt Ryan plays the smarter brand of football in this one, and Frank Reich gets the best of Bill Belichick again by exposing the cracks in his offensive plan.

Week 10: Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (7-3): Colts 38, Raiders 31

For whatever reason, Las Vegas has been a constant presence on the Indianapolis schedule in the Frank Reich tenure, and the road team has won each of the matchups between the teams. The Colts are the road team this season, and after breaking two streaks earlier in the season, best not to mess with this one, especially when Indianapolis has a chance to stick it to Josh McDaniels.

Atkins (7-3): Colts 27, Raiders 17

Derek Carr has given the Colts some trouble, such as with the game-winning drive he led to help keep them from the playoffs last year. But Indianapolis has the defensive coaches who know him well now, and it also has his Kryptonite with a lethal pass rush. Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo beat up a mess of a Raiders offensive line to make Chris Ballard one happy man after the win.

Week 11: Colts vs. Eagles, 1 p.m. Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (8-3): Colts 34, Eagles 23

Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon coached in Indianapolis before following Nick Sirianni to the Eagles, and the weak spot in Philadelphia's defense, the middle of the field, plays right into Ryan's strengths. Working over the middle, Ryan gives the Colts a big first-half lead, and a healthy Shaquille Leonard keeps Jalen Hurts in check.

Atkins (7-4): Eagles 28, Colts 27

The Eagles have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and in a matchup where the two coaching staffs know each other so well, the balance of their personnel will expose some issues in the Colts. The Eagles secondary is phenomenal and will make it hard for Colts receivers to answer what will be a lethal ground game for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and Co. Indianapolis has a chance to win the game at the end, but Rodrigo Blankenship misses a long field goal.

Week 12: Colts vs. Steelers, 8:20 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Erickson (9-3): Colts 19, Steelers 9

Indianapolis tends to play well in prime time, and even though the Colts struggle to finish drives against the Pittsburgh pass rush, the Indianapolis defense takes advantage of the Steelers' ugly quarterback situation, repeatedly forcing turnovers and ending drives with sacks.

Atkins (8-4): Colts 24, Steelers 16

The Colts are ready for the bye week at this point, having played 12 straight games. To get closer, they keep it simple in a home primetime game by running behind Jonathan Taylor and executing a safe game plan that allows Matt Ryan to get the ball out quickly to avoid Pittsburgh's ferocious pass rush. The stage will become too bright for whichever quarterback the Steelers are rolling with at this point.

Week 13: Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Erickson (9-4): Cowboys 35, Colts 33

By December, Dallas should have Michael Gallup and Tyron Smith back, and the combination of Gallup and Ceedee Lamb gives Indianapolis plenty of trouble, snapping the Colts' 5-game winning streak against an Indianapolis team worn out by the lack of a bye week the first three months of the season.

Atkins (8-5): Cowboys 33, Colts 27

A Week 13 road primetime game just before the bye week is a bad spot for the Colts to be in. The Cowboys have too much firepower on offense for the Colts to survive by running Taylor and playing smart and efficient in the passing game. A tired defense gets run over in the fourth quarter, and a loss sends the AFC South hopes into question.

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Colts at Vikings, time and date TBD, network TBD

Erickson (9-5): Vikings 20, Colts 19

A missed field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship as time expires seals a disappointing loss coming off of the bye for a Colts team that looked like it was in clear control of the AFC South and part of the fight for the No. 1 seed in a conference full of hotly-contested divisions.

Atkins (9-5): Colts 30, Vikings 24

The Colts properly use the bye week to flush the Cowboys loss and come out with their best game script of the season to torch a rebuilding Vikings defense. Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook create a couple quick answers, but the formula is there for Jonathan Taylor and the pass rush to close this one out.

Week 16: Colts vs. Chargers, 8:15 p.m Monday, ESPN

Erickson (10-5): Colts 35, Chargers 31

Indianapolis bounces back in a classic Monday night shootout against Justin Herbert, riding its balanced attack in the red zone to finish one extra drive in the red zone, righting the ship before the calendar turns to 2023.

Atkins (10-5): Colts 28, Chargers 27

This will be the best Colts game of the season from a pure entertainment perspective. So many stars packed into one primetime game. The Chargers will make some plays, with Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa and Derwin James providing highlights. But Indianapolis' offensive game plan will be the sharper one, allowing the Colts to stay in front and then end the game with a Stephon Gilmore interception.

Week 17: Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. Sunday, WTTV-4

Erickson (11-5): Colts 28, Giants 10

Facing a New York team in flux and unsure of its future at quarterback, Indianapolis brings down the hammer, taking advantage of a franchise in the early stages of a rebuild. With the win, the Colts clinch a playoff berth, erasing any chance of old demons rising in the season finale.

Atkins (11-5): Colts 34, Giants 14

A dome team traveling into New York City on New Year's should face a challenge, but the Giants will also be in tank mode with their roster at this point, playing young players without a playoff berth on the line. Jonathan Taylor has a performance close to what he did in Buffalo last season, and the Colts run away with this one.

Week 18: Colts vs. Texans, 1 p.m. Sunday, TV TBD

Erickson (12-5): Colts 31, Texans 3

Fighting for a chance at the No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round if Buffalo loses, the Colts pound away on an overmatched Houston roster with Taylor, finishing off the season with a three-game winning streak, an AFC South title and a home playoff game.

Atkins (12-5): Colts 30, Texans 7

This game feels like every Colts-Texans game in recent memory, with one team being far more talented, knowing what the other can't do and executing a simple game plan. This win seals some good seeding for the Colts, though they fall a game short of the Bills for the No. 1 seed.

