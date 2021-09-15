Matt Ryan: We’re capable of moving the ball efficiently

The Falcons were one of the biggest disappointments of Week One.

In their first game with Arthur Smith as head coach, the Falcons managed to put up 260 yards and six points in a 32-6 loss to the Eagles. The Falcons averaged just 3.6 yards per pass and that kind of inefficiency makes it very difficult to be a successful NFL offense in 2021.

It’s also something of a surprise given the presence of quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts in the Atlanta lineup and a bad place to be when you have to face the Buccaneers defense this weekend. On Wednesday, Ryan insisted that the team has the ability to do more than it did out of the gate.

“We’re capable of moving the ball efficiently,” Ryan said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

There was some thought that the Falcons would move on from Ryan heading into the offseason, but it never seemed like it was something they seriously considered. A few more offensive outings like the one against the Eagles will lead plenty of people to say that it’s time for a change.

