Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield emerge as possible Seahawks QB trade targets

The Seahawks appear to be out of the running to trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has reportedly rejected the idea of playing for Seattle. Wherever Watson winds up going could have a profound impact on this team, though. It seems Watson has narrowed down his choices to a final four: the Saints, the Panthers, the Browns and the Falcons – who may have a home-field advantage.

All four of those teams have/had quarterbacks who should interest the Seahawks, at least on some level. Jameis Winston played well for New Orleans but is now a free agent, as is Cam Newton after returning to Carolina. Both are worth considering in their own way. Meanwhile, if they land Watson, Cleveland or Atlanta will be looking to part with their current starters.

After learning the Browns were pursuing Watson, Baker Mayfield posted a good-bye letter of sorts for his fans, indicating he might be gone even if they swing and miss on Watson. Mayfield had an awful 2021 season but we have to factor multiple injuries into that picture. He performed much better in 2020 and it’s possible he could bounce back with a change of scenery.

That said, Mayfield’s mechanics looked fundamentally broken the last we saw and the Seahawks have a defense-first, defense-second kind of staff. It’s also difficult to imagine Pete Carroll signing on to start a quarterback who has such wild swings. Nevertheless, Mayfield will turn 27 years old next month so he still has time to find his path in the NFL.

As for the Falcons, they came out of nowhere to emerge as serious suitors for Watson, who is from the area. If they wind up getting him, then they’d obviously have to find a taker for Matt Ryan.

It was reported recently that Atlanta would restructure Ryan’s contract but apparently that hasn’t happened. Any deal with Ryan would require such a move, or an agreement for the Falcons to pay a large portion of his remaining salary. Ryan is now 36 years old and past his prime, however he is a former league MVP and has thrived in a Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay type offensive system before.

Ryan’s throwing instincts are very-much different from Russell Wilson’s, which may hold a strong appeal for coach Carroll. The big concern with him is his waning arm strength. He never had a superb deep ball but in recent years he’s clearly lost some power. That said, Ryan’s resumé is far more impressive than Geno Smith/Drew Lock.

Our money is still on Derek Carr.

