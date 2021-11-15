Matt Ryan has to “get back up quick” after dreadful day against Cowboys

Matt Ryan posted a 29.6 quarterback rating in a 24-9 loss to the Buccaneers in his second NFL game and that stood as the lowest rating of his career for more than 13 years, but he set a new mark for futility on Sunday.

Ryan went 9-of-21 for 117 yards and two interceptions in a 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. That added up to a 21.4 quarterback rating and an early hook for Ryan as Josh Rosen played out the string in the blowout.

“Hopefully, it will be another 13 years before I have another rating like that,” Ryan said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s kind of how I view it. It’s one of the days, it wasn’t for us. We didn’t play well. I didn’t play well. You’ve got to get back to work. Trust me, I really believe that we’re going to get back there next week and play really well.”

Ryan noted he has to “get back up quick” because the Falcons will be back in action against the Patriots on Thursday night and they’ll need their quarterback to be in much better form if they’re going to avoid slipping further out of the playoff picture in the NFC.

