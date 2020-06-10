Matt Ryan audibles out of crowd noise question

NFL teams still don’t know whether they’ll be playing in front of fans when they begin their seasons.

But Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan knows he’s not the guy to ask about playing in quiet environments.

Via Atlanta writer Jason Butt (formerly of TheAthletic.com), Ryan was asked about the possibility of playing in empty buildings, and pumping in crowd noise.

“I’m not sure our organization should be talking about pumping in crowd noise,” Ryan replied.

Of course, the Falcons were found guilty of exactly that in 2013 and 2014, and were hit with a range of penalties.

They were fined $350,000 and lost a 2016 fifth-round pick, and team president Rich McKay was briefly suspended as chairman of the league’s competition committee.

It was a solid moment of #selfawareness for Ryan, who has been on a bit of a hot streak lately, deserving cheers of the organic variety for his donations to support Atlanta’s black community.

