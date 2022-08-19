Matt Ryan: Alec Pierce has the right makeup for success

Matt Ryan is in his first season as the Colts quarterback and he’s spending the summer figuring out who he’ll be counting on to catch his passes come the fall.

Rookie Alec Pierce appears to be doing well on that front. The second-round pick was the biggest addition to the wide receiver group this offseason and he’s made a strong impression on his veteran teammate over the last few months.

“He’s a really hard worker,” Ryan said, via the team’s website. “When you combine that with talent, the good players I’ve been around, they’ve all been that way. More than anything he does on the field, it’s the combination of work ethic, competitiveness, all the intangible stuff combined with the talent. And if you’re going to be a great player in this league, which I think he can be, you’ve got to have it all — you’ve got to have the work ethic, you’ve got to have the confidence, and then you’ve got to have the skillset to do it too. And the combination of those things is what fires me up about him.”

The lack of established producers at receiver outside of Michael Pittman led to a lot of questions for Colts head coach Frank Reich and General Manager Chris Ballard over the course of the offseason. They consistently expressed their confidence in the players on hand and Pierce is set to have every opportunity to prove them right this fall.

