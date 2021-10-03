Matt Ryan’s 4 TDs not enough as Falcons fall 34-30 to Washington

Just when you think things are finally looking up for the Atlanta Falcons, they do most Falcons-like thing you can imagine. Sunday’s 34-30 loss to Washington was the kind that can derail a season just four weeks in.

Atlanta appeared to be firmly in control of the game with an eight-point lead in the fourth, but the team couldn’t slow down quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who led Washington back with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how the Falcons’ offensive, defensive and special teams units performed during Sunday’s loss to Washington.

Offense

AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The offense came out strong with a 15-play opening drive, but stalled in the red zone and settled for a field goal. This time, Arthur Smith’s group responded with four touchdowns, all thrown by Matt Ryan. Three of Ryan’s scores went to RB/WR/KR/MVP Cordarrelle Patterson, who continues to be far and away Atlanta’s top offensive weapon.

Ryan threw for 283 yards, four touchdowns, zero turnovers and a passer rating of 111.5. He led the team down the field late but couldn’t connect on a Hail Mary as time expired. The Falcons struggled with dropped passes all day, including two crucial drops from Olamide Zaccheaus. Calvin Ridley caught just seven of 13 targets for 80 receiving yards.

Rookie Kyle Pitts finished with four catches on nine targets for 50 receiving yards. On the ground, Mike Davis ran hard but found little room. He finished the game with 13 carries for 14 yards (1.1 yards per carry), but added 12 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.

Overall, the offense showed significant improvement and it will rightfully be overshadowed by the team’s conservative fourth-quarter playcalling.

Defense

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

What started as an up-and-down game for the Falcons’ defense, ended with some ugly lapses in the fourth quarter. Atlanta had numerous chances to intercept and sack Heinicke but fell just short and it ended up costing the team. Heinicke was able to find holes in the secondary, but he also did tons of damage when plays broke down by using his legs.

Washington’s QB finished with 290 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and rushed for 43 yards on the ground. Dante Fowler was explosive off the edge and this loss was more on the defensive backs and linebackers, many of whom missed tackles or outright blew coverages. This isn’t to say the defensive line wasn’t part of the problem as they only came away with one sack. However, they only allowed 122 rushing yards on the day.

Overall, there were too many missed tackles and missed opportunities to take over the game. The offense didn’t help by going ultra conservative late, but this was not a great game from Dean Pees’ defense.

Special Teams

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta’s special teams performed well until Washington returned a second-half kickoff for a 101-yard touchdown to retake the lead. Then things kind of fell apart.

Punter Cameron Nizialek was injured in the second half and was replaced by Younghoe Koo, whose first punt attempt went for 25 yards. Koo’s second attempt went for 45 yards after a friendly bounce, and he added a 25-yard field goal along with three extra points.

Avery Williams had a quiet day in the punt return game — although he was forced to step in for injured nickel CB Isaiah Oliver. Patterson also contributed on special teams. On top of his three touchdown receptions, Patterson had three returns for 78 yards, with a long of 32 yards.

