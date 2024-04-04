Matt Richards and Freya Colbert win British titles to secure places at Paris Olympics

Matt Richards was fourth in the 100m freestyle at this year's World Championships [Getty Images]

2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships Dates: 2-7 April Venue: London Aquatics Centre Time: Heats from 10:00 BST; finals sessions from 19:00 Coverage: Finals sessions streamed live on BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app, with daily reports on BBC Sport website

Current and former world champions Freya Colbert and Matt Richards secured their places at the Paris Olympics by winning British titles in London.

Colbert backed up world gold by winning the 400m medley and achieved the Olympic qualification time.

Richards won a stacked men's 100m freestyle final with 200m Olympic champion Tom Dean missing out and Scotland's Duncan Scott taking silver.

"That race was just as high pressure as an Olympic final," Richards said.

"I thought I was capable of a bit quicker - maybe it wasn't the best executed race but I can't complain.

"I got the job done and have left plenty in the tank for the summer."

Richards, the 2023 200m freestyle world champion, Dean and Scott, the Olympic silver medallist from the 200m freestyle, were all under the Olympic qualification time but with only two spots available for the Olympics per event, Richards took the automatic place and Scott is in prime position for the second.

The trio will all compete again in Sunday's 200m freestyle - a race which could be even more hotly contested - while Dean and Scott have further chances to qualify individually for Paris in the 200m medley on Friday.

Alex Cohoon's time in fourth was enough to secure him a place at a first Olympics as part of the 4x100m relay squad, along with Richards, Scott and Dean.

Colbert had already won the 200m freestyle British title this week but had said she was unlikely to race that event in Paris because of a clash with her main event, the 400m medley.

Her and Katie Shanahan were a class above the field in the final with Scot Shanahan also under the qualification time and likely to take the second Olympic place.

No British woman has won an individual Olympic swimming title since Rebecca Adlington in 2008 but Colbert, who won in a personal best time of four minutes 34.01 seconds, played down her chances of ending the wait.

In Paris she will likely race Canadian world record holder, 17-year-old Summer McIntosh, who was absent from this year's worlds.

"McIntosh is head and shoulders above the rest," Colbert said.

"I am not going to be saying I am going to do it. I don't know if this will be the time.

"I would love it to be but I am also very realistic. I know what the rest of the field looks like."

Jervis, Hopkin & Litchfield also book Paris places

Across the night, the winners of all five Olympic events secured their places for Paris by each going under the qualification time.

First, Wales' Daniel Jervis booked a spot at his second Olympics by winning the 1500m freestyle title and dipping just over six seconds below the required time of 14 minutes 54.29 seconds.

Anna Hopkin, who won gold as part of the mixed 4x100m relay team in Tokyo, dominated the 50m freestyle.

Max Litchfield, a world silver medallist this year, then won the men's 400m medley in a British record time of 4:09.14 to give himself the chance to go one better than fourth-placed finishes at the past two Olympics.

In the para events, Stephen Clegg and Alice Tai won their second titles of the week - the para-100m freestyle and the para-50m freestyle respectively.

Both were again under the nomination time for the Paralympics and although that team still has to be selected, both have all-but sealed their places on the team.

Scarlett Humphrey took bronze behind Tai but her effort was inside the Paralympic time in her S11 classification.

Will Ellard set a new S14 100m freestyle world record in the men's heats but did not race in the final as the event is not a Paralympic event.

Ellard also posted a new S14 British record in the 100m backstroke on Wednesday which gave him silver behind S12 swimmer Clegg and also looks set to travel to Paris this summer.