Matt Rhule won't rule out cutting Kenny Robinson after Kristian Wilkerson hit

Panthers coach won't rule out cutting Robinson after Wilkerson hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's behavior during joint practices with the New England Patriots could ultimately cost him a roster spot.

Robinson was ejected from both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. His ejection on Tuesday was due to his involvement in a brawl between the two teams. On Wednesday, he was booted from practice for laying a vicious hit on Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill and standing over the injured Patriots wide receiver.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made it clear he didn't take kindly to Robinson's antics.

“We sent Kenny off the field,” Rhule said after Wednesday's practice. “I didn’t really see the hit, but I did see him standing over the player. That’s not how we want to practice. Things happen in football. There were some good, clean hits, but we don’t stand over someone and taunt them.”

Rhule was asked whether Robinson, a core special teamer for Carolina, could be cut from the team as a result of his actions. He didn't rule out the possibility.

“We’ll have to wait and see about everybody,” Rhule said. “I haven’t even seen the play. I saw, like, a grainy video copy. But I have to see what happened. But, you know, it’s two days now where practice was affected by a guy — so, we’ll have to talk about it, see where we are.”

Wilkerson was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital after Robinson's hit. The third-year wideout is competing for a roster spot but reportedly will miss time due to a concussion.

There's certainly no love lost between these two teams, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see tensions boil over into Friday's preseason matchup. Pats-Panthers is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.