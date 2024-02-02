Matt Rhule visits Illinois defensive end

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met with a class of 2025 defensive end on Thursday afternoon. Jaylen Williams is a four-star edge rusher for Palatine High School out of Palatine, Illinois.

Rhule was in the state of Illinois on a recent recruiting swing and made a visit to the prospect even though Williams had visited campus this past weekend.

The EDGE rusher holds offers from schools such as Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, and Iowa. Most recruiting services have the prospect leaning toward the Wolverines.

Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds four commitments and is ranked in the top 25. Williams has confirmed that he will be planning another visit to the Lincoln campus in the future but has not yet set a date for his return trip.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire