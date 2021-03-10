The Panthers haven’t done much to hide their interest in upgrading at the quarterback position. Until they do, however, they have no choice but to love the one they’re with.

Via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, Carolina coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that incumbent starter Teddy Bridgewater is a “tremendous professional” and a “tremendous person.”

“He’s our quarterback,” Rhule added. “Nothing’s changed since the offseason.”

Nothing’s changed yet, that is. The Panthers clearly are looking to upgrade. They tried to get Matthew Stafford. They reportedly want to get Deshaun Watson. If all else fails, they’ll surely try to trade up.

Owner David Tepper wants a franchise quarterback. The Panthers have decided that isn’t Bridgewater. But they can’t let the bird in the hand go unless and until they land the two in the bush. That’s still in process, which means that Bridgewater does indeed remain “our quarterback” in Carolina.

Matt Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater is Carolina’s quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk