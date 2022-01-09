Panthers coach Matt Rhule is safe. Unless he isn’t.

Amid multiple reports that the second-year coach will get a third year, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that it’s not a done deal.

“I know it’s put out there that he’s safe,” Glazer said. “Not so fast. Matt Rhule has to hire a rock-star offensive coordinator for him to actually save his job.”

That may be easier said than done. Rock stars have options, and few will want to hitch their wagon to a sinking ship. Think of the pressure that will be on an offensive coordinator on whose shoulders the fate of the entire coaching staff rests.

It also becomes a potential stew of dysfunction for the Panthers in 2022, if Rhule hires a great offensive coordinator. If the team struggles, the rock-star O.C. becomes the potentially obvious in-season replacement for Rhule.

Here’s the reality. This one won’t be over until owner David Tepper makes a decision and announces it. Even then, Tepper could very well exercise now or later the ultimate billionaire’s prerogative — the ability to change his mind. More than once.

Matt Rhule’s status could hinge on offensive coordinator hire originally appeared on Pro Football Talk