Matt Rhule says he plans to stay at Baylor

Since he’s in New Orleans preparing to coach his Baylor team in the Sugar Bowl, Matt Rhule talked a lot about how much he liked Baylor and how he planned to stay there.

Interestingly enough though, he hasn’t told the Panthers and Giants “no thanks” the way he did with the Browns.

“I plan on that,” Rhule said of returning to Baylor, via Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com. “I certainly think I will be.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“One thing people don’t realize is coaches, we pick up our families,” Rhule said. “We rip them out of their homes. We rip them out of the places that they are. Sometimes you do that until you get to a point where you find happy. You shouldn’t mess with happy.

“There’s a lot to accomplish at Baylor. And most importantly, it’s just each and every year, I want to put together a championship-caliber team. And I think we have a chance to be even better next year than we are this year. . . . More than money, it’s about the situation for my family.”

He cited the recent reports about his candidacy for two open jobs as a distraction for his players, but he could easily kill that distraction by saying he wasn’t interested in either the Panthers or the Giants. Which he didn’t. Which means at least part of him is.

He was straight with his players about his willingness to listen to NFL overtures, but now that he’s fully in bowl mode, is very much talking like a college coach.