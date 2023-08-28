Matt Rhule says college football is better with Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes’ new era under head coach Deion Sanders is set to begin on Saturday against TCU on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff”. After that, the Buffs face the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who have a new head coach of their own in Matt Rhule.

Rhule led Baylor before going to the NFL and has now returned to the college ranks, and the Sanders-Rhule matchup is going to be fun to watch this fall.

Rhule recently discussed what Coach Prime is doing in Boulder and acknowledged that it’s good for college football, via Sam Gillenwater of On3:

“I’ll be honest with you: I’ve followed it from afar, you know, because they do such a good job of filming everything. I think it’s good for football right now. College football can’t just be, like, in the southeast and a couple of schools in the north. It’s got to be what Lincoln (Riley) is doing at USC, what Coach Sanders is doing in Colorado, hopefully what we’re doing in the middle of the country. Like, this has to be a nationwide thing. You can tell that Deion and his staff? They’re going to recruit relentlessly and they’re gonna have their team ready to play.”

What Sanders is doing is certainly unique after he wiped out CU’s entire coaching staff and brought in too many transfers to count. But it’s going to be an exciting experiment to see, and it will be interesting to see if it works out or not.

And, with the Nebraska-Colorado game right around the corner, Rhule is excited for the national relevance of that game once again (h/t On3): “It’ll be a great, great game. To think that Nebraska vs. Colorado is relevant again (and) will be on national TV? I think that’s pretty cool for the game.”

