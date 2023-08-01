What Matt Rhule said after the first day of camp

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday afternoon. He started his media availability by talking about the resignation of tight ends coach Bob Wager.

“Not a lot of men would handle it the way he did. I don’t judge people by their tough moments or worse moments, I always judge them by how they respond. I really appreciate him and I’m thankful for him. It was a short time, but he brought some recruits here, he brought some of his kids here. So I appreciate him and wish his family the best. He’s a great coach. I know he’ll do great things.”

On defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, Brodie was in a single-car accident about a week ago. He’s home with his family in California, recuperating. We expect him to miss the year, unfortunately. Brodie was coming along great. But he’s got a bright future, and good things will happen for Brodie. He’s with us. He’s just home with his family recuperating post-accident.”

On Myles Farmer

Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4)

“Myles was suspended by us at the end of the summer. It was for simple things, nothing major. Just wasn’t meeting some of our standards. He was not a member of the 120,” Rhule said. “We’ll wait and see how that all plays out.”

On Jacob Hood

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Jacob is dealing with some chronic ankle stuff. He’s in rehab mode right now. That’s why he wasn’t there last night. He was meeting with the doctors.”

On Josh Fleeks

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

“Josh Fleeks reported yesterday and was significantly overweight, so he was sent home to make his weight. So we will wait and see how Josh does.”

On the newcomers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

“We have the freshman group – they are fast. I mean, they are really, really fast,” Rhule said. “Their movement skills, (Special Teams Coordinator) Ed (Foley) and I were talking about out there…our special teams, it’s going to be a battle to get on the special teams because we have a lot of guys who can really run and move that want to play.”

On living in the dorms

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

“I want our whole team to get comfortable being uncomfortable. But more importantly, we’re trying to build a brotherhood. We’re trying to build a sense of common purpose by getting to know each other…and then, we don’t just play for ourselves, we don’t just play for the football team, we play for the University of Nebraska and the state of Nebraska. Returning to the heart of campus to me is really important.”

On his teams early camp mindset

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“All we’re trying to do is earn the right to walk into Minnesota with confidence. We’re trying to earn it. One thing about being in Nebraska, it’s a great place, but like we’re all given a lot. People care about us. (Director of Athletics) Trev (Alberts) gives us all this stuff. We have scholarships, some guys have NIL stuff. We get a lot of stuff, but they don’t give you wins. You’ve got to earn wins. I like the way that they have a sense of hey, let’s get this done. Let’s just talk about today.”

On new tight ends coach Josh Martin

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“When we first hired Josh, I remember one of the analytics companies, said, ‘hey, great hire’ and all the things he had done. And we’ve just been nothing but impressed with Josh since then. Josh has done it. He’s done it two places. He’s had guys go on to the NFL. I went and I watched him with the young guys, and you can tell he’s been coaching a long time.”

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire