Matt Rhule on quarterback room at Panthers training camp
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on quarterback room at Panthers training camp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn’t want anyone resting on his laurels after winning the Super Bowl. Stafford said at the start of training camp that the 2022 Rams are not the same team as the 2021 Rams, and if the 2022 team wants to find the same success, they can’t pretend that this year’s team [more]
The Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract. Because they basically had to. The Cardinals managed to sign quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year extension with less than half of the $230.5 million value fully guaranteed. On one hand, Murray had far less leverage than Watson, who basically engineered a free-agency tour. On [more]
Joseph is expected to report Monday for the start of Cowboys training camp after cooperating with police in their investigation of a March drive-by shooting in East Dallas.
An anonymous NFL coach welcomes the 49ers bidding farewell to Jimmy Garoppolo and starting Trey Lance at quarterback this season.
Three Tide players are listed as the most overrated on their respective teams
A current NFL defensive coordinator offered a harsh opinion about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Las Vegas defensive end Chandler Jones is among those forming early opinions on the star wide receiver.
Since the NFL removed its one-helmet rule, several teams, including the Giants and Cowboys, have introduced new alternate and throwback helmets.
The orange may not be oranger but the Bears helmet looks very familiar:
Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt after uncovering serious recruiting violations in its football program. Here's what the NCAA discovered.
The promising Cleveland career of former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield imploded in Week Two of the 2021 season, when Mayfield injured his non-throwing shoulder while making a tackle after throwing an interception. For some reason, then-rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz shouldered the blame for the shoulder injury. Schwartz recently addressed the situation in comments to Mary [more]
American track-and-field legend Michael Johnson is being accused of racism after questioning the legitimacy of the blistering times recorded in the 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Here is everything we know about the city of Chicago's proposed renovations in an attempt to keep the Bears at Soldier Field.
Bowl Projections: The preseason call at the possible post-season matchups and College Football Playoff games going into the 2022 campaign.
What do NFL decision makers think about the Panthers' move for Baker Mayfield? Heavy's Matt Lombardo recently drew some pretty interesting thoughts about the trade.
It's hard to ignore the timing of Jaylen Brown's latest tweet as trade rumors involving the Celtics and Kevin Durant intensify.
The class of 2023 continues to create major recruiting buzz ahead of the 2022-23 season high school football season.
The Bears are reportedly signing Michael Schofield, who's the clear favorite at right guard. Here's how fans are reacting to the move.
The Aggies will battle Texas for Javien Toviano and Anthony Hill.
The former Cowboys isn't going to be ready when the Bengals start training camp, bringing back memories to season's gone wrong in Dallas. | From @KDDrummondNFL