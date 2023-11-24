Matt Rhule praises Kirk, Brian Ferentz ahead of Iowa-Nebraska game

Why the heck did Nebraska have to go and hire Matt Rhule? Seriously. Why couldn’t the Cornhuskers just stay with mediocre head coaches forever?

Rhule showed exactly the type of major league culture he brings to Lincoln in his recent press conference where he spoke candidly about his respect of Kirk and Brian Ferentz.

“I can’t tell you how much respect I have for Brian Ferentz and Kirk Ferentz. They’ve never let it be about anything other than their team. Great coaches, great leaders,” Rhule said.

Worth a watch: Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule with reverence for Kirk and Brian Ferentz. 🔊 Photos: AP pic.twitter.com/0oSHPdGnQX — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) November 20, 2023

Rhule applauded how each has handled this season and the news that Brian Ferentz wouldn’t return in 2024 as Iowa’s offensive coordinator.

“Protect those they lead and stand out front and take care arrows, slings and that’s what they do. My kids are up here. I love my kids more than anything. I can’t imagine Coach Ferentz and Brian,” Rhule said.

Rhule even said that he thought about bringing him aboard when he was coaching the Carolina Panthers.

“I don’t know Brian personally. I thought about trying to hire him in the NFL if I could. He’s one of the great offensive line coaches. Tight end coaches. Running back coaches. He’s done a great job for many years. I have so much respect for that family and what they have done and how they’ve banded together,” Rhule said.

Iowa plays at Nebraska today on CBS at 11 a.m. CT.

