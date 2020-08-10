Matt Rhule: Panthers practice plan looks like what we did at Baylor

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule’s first summer on the job isn’t coming under ideal circumstances, but they aren’t wholly unfamiliar ones.

Rhule came to the Panthers after being the head coach at Temple and Baylor, which means he’s used to going without preseason games, having to work around other player obligations and dealing with other stumbling blocks. R

“This practice plan looks so much like what we did at Baylor,” Rhule said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And the thing about Baylor is, last year, our guys were in classes, in summer school, for the first two weeks of camp. So, literally, I was scheduling meetings around classes. Now, you come in and there’s protocols and those things, and it’s like, ‘Well, I’m used to that.’ You have to do what you have to do. This year, we couldn’t go away, we’re not all at one hotel. Well, we didn’t go away in college. Guys were living in their apartments. So from no preseason games to the scheduling challenges to all the things that come up in college, you just learn to say to yourself, ‘Hey, what’s really, really important?'”

Rhule isn’t the only former college head coach who thinks that experience might come in handy this offseason, but that hardly means it will be an easy process. The lack of on-field time this offseason leaves Rhule feeling it is “gonna be really hard” to evaluate the roster ahead of his first game as an NFL head coach.

