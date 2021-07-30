Matt Rhule not sure if Panthers will keep 2 or 3 quarterbacks this year

The Panthers carried three quarterbacks on their roster last season. We can safely assume Sam Darnold will be starting come Week 1 against the Jets. However, there’s no guarantee either P.J. Walker or Will Grier will still be on the roster at that point.

Speaking with the media after today’s training camp practice, coach Matt Rhule said he’s not sure if the team will keep two or three QBs this year.

Matt Rhule says he’s not sure whether Panthers will keep two or three quarterbacks this year. Said Will Grier and PJ Walker both look more comfortable in the offense this summer. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 30, 2021

Neither Walker nor Grier have impressed much when they’ve been on the field at this level. That means the 2021 preseason will be critical in determining which quarterbacks get to stick around.

That’s tough news for both, because Carolina will be facing a brutal schedule of preseason defenses. First, they face the Colts, who ranked No. 10 in points allowed per game last season. Next up there’s the Ravens, who gave up the second-fewest. They finished the preseason against the Steelers, who finished third in this category.

If neither one of them shows significant improvement in August, the Panthers should consider signing a veteran to backup Darnold.

