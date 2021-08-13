Matt Rhule not happy with Panthers receivers after first joint practice with Colts

Wide receiver is supposed to be the Carolina Panthers’ deepest position and greatest strength on offense. Things didn’t go well in their first experience with live competition this year, though. Yesterday the team held a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts and coach Matt Rhule was unhappy with the way they performed.

Here’s what Rhule had to say after the practice, per Darin Gantt at the team website.

“Not real happy with our receivers today. Not a lot of discipline in terms of route running, wrong depths, a lot of missed assignments today. Put a lot of pressure on quarterbacks to adjust to guys not running routes at the right depth.”

To be fair, it’s only one practice. The Colts also have one of the toughest defensive units in the NFL, which caused problems for more than just Carolina’s receivers. The makeshift offensive line also had plenty of issues containing Indy’s pass rushers.

That said, it’s not a great look with only a couple days to go before the Panthers’ first preseason game. Hopefully today goes better so they have more momentum going in.

