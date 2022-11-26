Matt Rhule named Nebraska head football coach

Reaction is pouring in after the announcement that Matt Rhule will be the next head football coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater Penn State in 1998. Rhule would move around the coaching ranks for years before being named the head coach at Temple in 2013.

In his four years in Philidelphia, Rhule would have an overall record of 28-23, with conference division titles in 2015 and 2016 and an AAC title in 2016. He would then move on to Waco, Texas, where he would coach at Baylor from 2017-19. Rhule would get off to a rough start going 1-11 his first season but would see things turn around in just two years and would finish the 2019 season with an 11-3 record and Big 12 conference division title.

The 2020 season would see Rhule move to the professional ranks and become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He had limited experience in the NFL, having only previously coached in the pros one season (2012) as an assistant offensive line coach with the New York Giants. Rhule would be fired after a 1-2 start in 2022 and would end his Panthers coaching career with an overall record of 11-27.

Now Rhule heads to Nebraska. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire as this story continues to develop. Below is a collection of Twitter reactions to the hiring of Matt Rhule.

The future is bright in Lincoln. Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

“When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field." –@CoachMattRhule — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

Very pleased & excited to welcome Matt Rhule to Nebraska as our head coach & leader of Husker football. Trev conducted a razor-focused, strategic & deliberative search keyed on long term success for our Husker student scholar athletes & the best fans in intercollegiate athletics. https://t.co/s1va1winIo — Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 26, 2022

AD @TrevAlberts has run a thoughtful, thorough search for our next @HuskerFBNation football coach. I fully support his selection of Matt Rhule — someone who knows what it takes to rebuild, because he's done it before. My full statement: https://t.co/GE33xbI3uE pic.twitter.com/byh9FSwc2f — Ted Carter (@UofNE_President) November 26, 2022

Look for Rhule to get a healthy salary and the assistant coaching pool salary to be competitive, too. More here on the hire: https://t.co/ExYEZLLg37 #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 26, 2022

It's a GREAT DAY to be a Husker. Join us Husker Nation in welcoming Matt, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska. Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. https://t.co/IuiKVZ0wAK — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) November 26, 2022

Nebraska announces Matt Rhule as the program’s next coach https://t.co/aoU8VV2i0A — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 26, 2022

Source: Former #Panthers coach Matt Rhule is taking the Nebraska job. It’s not signed yet. But all parties are on the same page. He’ll be their new coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2022

The deal between Matt Rhule and Nebraska has been agreed to, source said. He lands in a perfect place. https://t.co/nJrkWh3uvC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2022

Matt Rhule on ESPN GameDay right now. "This is Nebraska. This is a team that I grew up watching; that I grew up revering… It just felt like the right fit." #Huskers — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) November 26, 2022

Nebraska is hiring Matt Rhule as their new head coach. It will be an 8-year deal, per @BruceFeldmanCFB. pic.twitter.com/h6xT8VqKoO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

Matt Rhule and Nebraska have agreed to terms for him to be NU’s new head football coach, source says. It’s done. Announcement coming soon. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 26, 2022

According to the official press release, Matt Rhule signed an 8-year contract with Nebraska. The press conference will be on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center. #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) November 26, 2022

Matt Rhule says he talked to Tom Osborne this morning. Said it's a "bucket list" moment for him. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 26, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Nebraska hires Matt Rhule, per report https://t.co/yTv8zaCaTt via @on3sports — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) November 26, 2022

Matt Rhule said he got a chance to talk to Tom Osborne on Saturday morning. "That's like a bucket list item for me." — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 26, 2022

"Grand slam, really, for Nebraska." – @NicoleAuerbach on the news that @HuskerFBNation has officially hired Matt Rhule as head coach. #B1GTailgate pic.twitter.com/uFjzwukr7U — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 26, 2022

Matt Rhule: "I think Mickey Joseph has done a tremendous job." Calls Scott Frost "a friend." — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 26, 2022

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire