Matt Rhule named Nebraska head football coach

Reaction is pouring in after the announcement that Matt Rhule will be the next head football coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater Penn State in 1998. Rhule would move around the coaching ranks for years before being named the head coach at Temple in 2013.

In his four years in Philidelphia, Rhule would have an overall record of 28-23, with conference division titles in 2015 and 2016 and an AAC title in 2016. He would then move on to Waco, Texas, where he would coach at Baylor from 2017-19. Rhule would get off to a rough start going 1-11 his first season but would see things turn around in just two years and would finish the 2019 season with an 11-3 record and Big 12 conference division title.

The 2020 season would see Rhule move to the professional ranks and become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He had limited experience in the NFL, having only previously coached in the pros one season (2012) as an assistant offensive line coach with the New York Giants. Rhule would be fired after a 1-2 start in 2022 and would end his Panthers coaching career with an overall record of 11-27.

Now Rhule heads to Nebraska. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire as this story continues to develop. Below is a collection of Twitter reactions to the hiring of Matt Rhule.

