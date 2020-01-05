Matt Rhule to meet with Panthers on Monday, Giants on Tuesday

Matt Rhule said last week he plans to remain in Waco as Baylor’s head coach, but plans change.

Rhule turned down an interview opportunity with the Browns. He will meet with the Panthers and the Giants.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Panthers will meet with Rhule on Monday and the Giants will interview Rhule on Tuesday.

Rhule turned around Baylor after going 1-11 his first season. BU was 7-6 last season and 11-3 this season.

His only NFL coaching experience came as the Giants’ assistant offensive line coach in 2012.

Rhule’s record as a head coach is 47-43.

The Panthers also have interim coach Perry Fewell, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanksi and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on their interview list in the coming week.

The Giants already have met with four candidates after completing an interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Saturday night. They also have interviewed Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard, former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.