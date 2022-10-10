Matt Rhule on job security: I have nothing to say about that now

The Panthers have played to expectations in 2022 and now sit at 1-4 following Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

By all appearances, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule is firmly on the hot seat. His record now stands at 11-27 in three seasons, with the team showing little offensive improvement this year.

After Sunday’s loss, Rhule was asked if he’s had any assurances from team owner David Tepper about his future and — much like last week — Rhule declined to answer.

“I hope you guys can understand, I’m here to talk about the game,” Rhule said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “I’ve always been very forthright with you guys. You know, I have nothing to say about that now. I’m really just here to talk about the game. I would never want to make this about me.”

The Panthers parting ways with Rhule sooner than later could benefit both parties. If he’s on the open market, Rhule is sure to draw interest from college programs searching for a head coach. It would also give the Panthers an opportunity to get an official head start on their coaching search.

Tepper fired former head coach Ron Rivera after Week 13 in 2019 when the coach dropped to 5-7 on the season.

