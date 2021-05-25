NFL teams can resume holding joint training camp practices this summer after they were barred last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Panthers would like to have one set of them on their schedule.

Head coach Matt Rhule said on Tuesday, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com, that he is hopeful that the team can finalize plans for workouts with the Colts.

Rhule said he thinks the sessions would be valuable to Sam Darnold and the team’s other quarterbacks because they feature live reps without any contact to the signal callers.

The two teams are set to play each other in their first preseason game this summer. It will be the first preseason outing for each team since 2019.

Matt Rhule hoping for joint practices with Colts this summer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk